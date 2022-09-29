Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$13.12. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 451,781 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -67.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.