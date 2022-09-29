Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 15,081 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,081 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,417,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,468,520 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $142,697,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

About Citrix Systems

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.90. 6,602,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.