Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $847,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313,179. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.