Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.59.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.