Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.53. 3,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

