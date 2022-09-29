Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.41. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 20 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,368,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 166,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

