Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 4,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 219,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTVE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

