Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.83. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 11,403 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

