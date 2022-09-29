Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.83. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 11,403 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
