PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,862. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $572,248.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,987 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,285.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.