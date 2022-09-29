PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.04.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,914 shares of company stock worth $3,586,227. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 97.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.