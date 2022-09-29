Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
