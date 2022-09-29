Paralink Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $334,967.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Paralink Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paralink Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Paralink Network has a total market cap of $334,967.00 and $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 272,109,779 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

