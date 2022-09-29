Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.0% per year over the last three years.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 4.0 %

PKE stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $230.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

