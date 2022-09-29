Pascal Hits Market Capitalization of $194,217.13 (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Pascal has a total market cap of $194,217.13 and $68.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pascal has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pascal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Pascal Profile
Pascal is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 38,087,950 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.
