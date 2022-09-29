Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

