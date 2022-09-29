Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in Paychex by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.80. 41,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

