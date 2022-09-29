PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

