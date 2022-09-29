Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 8.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.57. 161,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,724,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 15.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

