PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,995 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.