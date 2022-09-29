Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.