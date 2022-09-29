Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

