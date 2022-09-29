Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.55. 92,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,613. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.28 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.