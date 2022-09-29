Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.55. 92,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,613. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.28 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

