Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of GMS worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 10,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,426. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

