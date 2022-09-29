Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,068 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after buying an additional 824,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of PFGC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 22,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

