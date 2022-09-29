Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.04 Million Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,593 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPX Technologies worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 142,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 15,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

