Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $30.23 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,339. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.