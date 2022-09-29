Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for about 0.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 786,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,789,000 after buying an additional 261,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,675. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

