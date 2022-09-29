Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,634 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of ICF International worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ICF International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

