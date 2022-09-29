Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of GATX worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GATX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

