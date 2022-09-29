Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($224.49) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting €184.35 ($188.11). 377,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €186.28. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.