Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down 2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting 171.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. The business has a fifty day moving average of 188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of 193.06. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 171.35 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDRDF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 229.40.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

