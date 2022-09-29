Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.89. 118,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

