Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 370 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ILTB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,155. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

