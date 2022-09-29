Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $96.73. 8,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

