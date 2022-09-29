Peterson Financial Group Inc. Invests $205,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 5,872,679 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

