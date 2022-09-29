Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,224 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.7% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $73.87. 55,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.