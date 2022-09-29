Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.43. The stock had a trading volume of 436,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

