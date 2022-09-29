Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWM stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,530,326. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

