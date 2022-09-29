Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 75,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.