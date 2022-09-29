Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Trading Down 15.4%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating) was down 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 9,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,684% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Petra Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

