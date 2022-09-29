Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $264.80

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 264.80 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20), with a volume of 726391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.48).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 451.67 ($5.46).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.70.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total value of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

