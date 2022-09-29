PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.10

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as high as C$24.10. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$163.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02.
PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.
