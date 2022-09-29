PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

PG&E Stock Down 2.0 %

PCG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 858,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,557,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

