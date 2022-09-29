Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,572 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

