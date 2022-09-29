Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 68,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

