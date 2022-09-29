Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 10.2%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.27. Approximately 8,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 464,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

