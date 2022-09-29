Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $169,541.21

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $169,541.21 and $3,316.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Pigeoncoin Profile
Pigeoncoin (PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin
