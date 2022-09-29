PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.70

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
