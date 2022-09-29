PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.70

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 603,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

