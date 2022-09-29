PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.89

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.89 and last traded at $98.89, with a volume of 42732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 462,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,973,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.