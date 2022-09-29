Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 659,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

